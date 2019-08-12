Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.94. 35,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

