Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,706 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 543.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after buying an additional 1,787,120 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 623,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,044. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.