Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ZION traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,370. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $104,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,615 shares of company stock worth $1,197,961. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

