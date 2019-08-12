Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 23 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 398,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 190,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 415,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

