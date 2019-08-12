Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $209.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, the company reported mixed second-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same for the third straight quarter. For 2019, Pool Corp expects earnings of $6.09-$6.34 per share compared with prior guidance of $6.09-$6.39. Meanwhile, the company’s base business continues to perform impressively. Consistent growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is added positive.. Nonetheless, seasonality of its business and macroeconomic headwinds due to solid global presence are worrisome. Higher labor and delivery costs remain a concern. Of late, estimates for both current quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Pool stock traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $195.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.43. Pool has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,840,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,486. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

