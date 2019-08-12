Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 55,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 76,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $2,087,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.