Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

CTLT stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. 298,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,206. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $444,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,503,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,849,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,286 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

