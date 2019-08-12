Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,002. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

