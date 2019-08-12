Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.24 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 1,823,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,773. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

