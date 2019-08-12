Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $81.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $91.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $339.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $351.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $374.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In related news, CEO M Carl Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,840 shares of company stock worth $62,656. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nautilus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,520,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,230,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 297,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,679. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

