Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 211,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,456. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

