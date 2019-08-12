Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.58. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Ducommun stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 67,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $505.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

