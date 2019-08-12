Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.48 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $56.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $280.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $281.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.09 million, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $319.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4,757.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,258,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

