Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will report $28.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.57 million to $29.19 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.27 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.51 million, with estimates ranging from $116.51 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLBK. ValuEngine upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

