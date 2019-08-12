Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.70. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

