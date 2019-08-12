Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Vertical Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

JBLU stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,632. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01.

In related news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock worth $222,815 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,171,000 after buying an additional 340,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,323,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after acquiring an additional 634,765 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 121.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 251.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

