Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth about $82,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in IRIDEX by 27.5% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.