Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the lowest is $87.96 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $90.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $324.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.42 million to $329.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.09 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 69,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 964,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 138,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,515. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

