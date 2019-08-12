Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the lowest is $87.96 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $90.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $324.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.42 million to $329.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.09 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
CLDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 138,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,515. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
