Zacks: Analysts Expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Primoris Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,052,093.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,074,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,066,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.