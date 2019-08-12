Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

In other news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $54,969.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,554 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 817.3% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,131,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 410,308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 133,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 417,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,325. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

