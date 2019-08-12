Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.44. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

IDEX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 529,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,974. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total transaction of $4,886,131.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $1,090,552.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,352 shares of company stock worth $25,921,461. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

