Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $80,028.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,008.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $11,366,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 203,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.39. 12,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,087. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

