Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to report sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.25 million. Rockwell Medical posted sales of $16.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.55 million to $75.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.93 million, with estimates ranging from $90.15 million to $127.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 160.82%.

RMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Rockwell Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Stuart M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Richmond bought 161,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $476,298.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

