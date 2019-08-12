Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,954.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

