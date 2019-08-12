YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in YY by 80.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,103,000 after acquiring an additional 878,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of YY by 2,453.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of YY by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 192,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 830,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,158. YY has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that YY will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

