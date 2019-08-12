Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,013 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 10.2% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,663,000 after buying an additional 7,804,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after buying an additional 6,383,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,236,000 after buying an additional 4,679,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,482,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 1,488,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,372,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,525. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

