Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

YELP traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 2,318,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,834. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

