Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives $39.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. B. Riley downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,751 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,238 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,884 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 159,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,834. Yelp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

