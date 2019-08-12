YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $117,081.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, FCoin and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.85 or 0.04298435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC, Huobi, OKEx, DEx.top and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.