Xtek (ASX:XTE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), 33,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and a P/E ratio of -18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Xtek (ASX:XTE)

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

