Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 10,000 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,306 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $14,050.50.

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 21,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DLH by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DLH by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

