World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) fell 5.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.46 and last traded at $63.70, 1,283,904 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,465,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

Specifically, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 14,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. ValuEngine cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 529,456.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,011,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 39.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

