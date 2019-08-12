Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.46. 9,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,875. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $216,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $290,626.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 149.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.