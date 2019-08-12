WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.74, 9,178 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 369,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

