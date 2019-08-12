Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,758,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336,521 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

