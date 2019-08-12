William Blair Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Equities researchers at William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

DBX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 6,375,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,775,000 after acquiring an additional 910,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,973,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

