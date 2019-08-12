White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 313,009 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

