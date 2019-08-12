White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 360,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,323,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 631.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 218,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,670. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

