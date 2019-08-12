White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,022,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $151.11. 208,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

