White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 937.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 9,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,232. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34.

