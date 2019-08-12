Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 7,843 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
