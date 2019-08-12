Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 7,843 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 497,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 5.13% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

