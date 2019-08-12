Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 985,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.67. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.