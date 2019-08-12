Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

