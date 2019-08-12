Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,498. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

