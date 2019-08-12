Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,255 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 933,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,985,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. 1,806,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.