Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 962,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,838. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

