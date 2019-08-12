Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

