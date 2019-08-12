Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,434,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,979,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,263,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,538. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.