Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 356,095 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,790,000 after purchasing an additional 214,584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 8,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

