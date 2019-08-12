Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 406.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,811 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $11,163,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 66.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $5,565,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $59.39. 56,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,264. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

